Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions: Penei Sewel extension
Truthfully, the Detroit Lions didn’t give us a lot to judge here. They’ve had a pretty stellar offseason, adding some talent to areas they need depth and using creative opportunities to upgrade the secondary, their weakest unit last season. However, it’s their most recent transaction that becomes the most questionable.
The Lions re-signed Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff in pretty quick succession. All three of them are at the top of their position for yearly salary. They are all really good, but none of them are considered the best or even top three at their position. St. Brown is probably the closest, but there are still a few receivers ahead of him, and he’s averaging $30 million per season in salary. Plus, paying Goff close to $50 million per season could hurt eventually.
It’s still the Sewell contract that is the scariest. They signed Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension. If they tried to re-sign Sewell now so he wouldn’t cost more in the future, then it’s understandable, but they re-signed him at the top of the market despite never playing on the left side like most thought he would.
We’ve seen teams sign players to contracts based on their draft position despite it being years later, and this might be one of those cases. The Lions are playing as if this is the window to win, and they are putting huge money behind their internal options.