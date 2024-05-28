Fansided

Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason

As NFL teams take a look at their full rosters, some might be questioning how they approached a position, draft pick, or coaching staff. Where are teams looking at their situation with regret?

By Nick Villano

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) tries to cut back against the Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) tries to cut back against the Bills. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and
Detroit Lions: Penei Sewel extension

Truthfully, the Detroit Lions didn’t give us a lot to judge here. They’ve had a pretty stellar offseason, adding some talent to areas they need depth and using creative opportunities to upgrade the secondary, their weakest unit last season. However, it’s their most recent transaction that becomes the most questionable.

The Lions re-signed Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff in pretty quick succession. All three of them are at the top of their position for yearly salary. They are all really good, but none of them are considered the best or even top three at their position. St. Brown is probably the closest, but there are still a few receivers ahead of him, and he’s averaging $30 million per season in salary. Plus, paying Goff close to $50 million per season could hurt eventually. 

It’s still the Sewell contract that is the scariest. They signed Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension. If they tried to re-sign Sewell now so he wouldn’t cost more in the future, then it’s understandable, but they re-signed him at the top of the market despite never playing on the left side like most thought he would.

We’ve seen teams sign players to contracts based on their draft position despite it being years later, and this might be one of those cases. The Lions are playing as if this is the window to win, and they are putting huge money behind their internal options.

