Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders: Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew wasn’t necessarily a bad move by the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league. He successfully held the pieces together in Indianapolis last season, and he almost made the playoffs. They lost Anthony Richardson early, and Minshew had some decent performances.
It’s just the fit that doesn’t make a lot of sense. It feels very similar to when the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo. That signing didn’t make sense then, and this one doesn’t make sense now. Minshew signed a contract that says he’s the starter, and the fact that he’s only competing with Aidan O’Connell says the same thing, but the Raiders themselves say they want to lean O’Connell to start.
The Raiders needed to go with a good young quarterback this season. They at least should have had the QB of the future in the building. Maybe they planned on doing that but the draft didn’t go their way. By the time they picked, five quarterbacks were off the board. They made a “best player available” pick by taking tight end Brock Bowers.
If they were going to go in this direction, the Raiders should have traded DaVante Adams. It seems like they are only going halfway into not contending. They are praying they can just luck into contention in a very competitive division. It wasn’t the right direction.