Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers: Choosing pass rush over wide receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers surprised everyone when they chose to keep their pass rush as currently constructed but cut loose their wide receiving core. Everyone expected them to find new homes for one or both of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Instead, they restructured both of their contracts, and they made it work to keep them on the roster. Now, Jim Harbaugh has a defense full of stars to work with coming off a National Championship.
Unfortunately, cuts still needed to be made due to the issues the Chargers were facing with the salary cap. They continued to rob Peter to pay Paul in terms of moving salary cap hits down the line, and the bill came due this offseason. Still, losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen from an offense and replacing him with rookie Ladd McConkey and Lions third-string receiver Josh Palmer was a choice.
Justin Herbert is coming off an injury-riddled season. It was a lost season for a Chargers team that was full of hope. Now, the hype is down quite a bit, so maybe they can surprise someone, but it’s hard to believe with this collection of skill players.
Not only did they lose their receivers and replace them with question marks, but they also replaced Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett with Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Will Dissly, and Hayden Hurst. There’s a huge loss of impact there, but with a Greg Roman offense coming in, it might work. However, it seems like a weird fit for Herbert.