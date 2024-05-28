Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs: Keeping the PR department
While we didn’t love the signing of Marquise Brown from day one, the rest of the Chiefs' moves this offseason were insanely good. They re-signed Chris Jones, got a decent haul for L’Jarius Snead (who was leaving anyway), added Xavier Worthy in the draft, and added depth to multiple positions. The reigning Super Bowl champions have a lot to celebrate. Heck, even the Taylor Swift “drama” isn’t going to distract them.
While the Swift headlines are mostly harmless, there are some serious headlines the Chiefs have faced all offseason that will absolutely play as a distraction. There are too many places to start, but we have to pick somewhere, so we’ll go with Rashee Rice. He’s facing major charges after reports he allegedly was involved in a crash that injured four people in Dallas. He allegedly left the scene of the crash after driving 119 miles per hour. The first trial date has been set in a lawsuit stemming from the crash, and it’s Dec. 9. This means it starts less than 12 hours after the Chiefs take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Rice also faced assault charges, but the alleged victim has asked for the charges to be dropped.
Then, there’s this Harrison Butker coverage. It’s never good when the kicker ends up on Fox News and CNN. Butker made comments at a commencement address that felt like they were out of 1950, and he’s since doubled down on his comments. It’s just another distraction for a team trying to three-peat.
There have been other arrests and bad headlines, but the biggest issue at hand here is the fight between the Chiefs and the city. Coming off a championship, nobody even wants to consider a team leaving the city. It’s insane that this is coming out now. This should have been an offseason of celebration, but instead, it’s a cavalcade of bad publicity.