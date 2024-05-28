Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams : Braden Fiske trade
The Los Angeles Rams biggest loss this offseason was Aaron Donald. One of the best defensive players to ever put on a pair of cleats is impossible to replace. We won’t knock the Rams for that. However, how they chose to replace him cost way more than it should have.
The Rams targeted Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske in the draft. When they saw an opportunity to move up and get him, they took it. They moved up to pick 39 in the second round and took Fiske. That wasn’t too bad, as he was expected to go in that space. It was just the price the Rams paid to move up.
They originally had the 52nd-overall pick, so to move up roughly 13 spots, they gave up a fifth-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. The Rams have established they do not care about draft picks. When they want a player, they use their capital to go get them, but this is an unprecedented price to pay to move up in the second round.
Just as an example, the Falcons gave up a third-round pick to move up in the second round to pick 35, and they got a sixth-round pick as a sweetener. The Rams are questionable this season, and they are already going into the season without their second-most important pick. If they are successful, this will hurt them in potential midseason trades. If they aren’t, it’s even worse that they won’t have this pick.