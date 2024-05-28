Every NFL team's most baffling decision this offseason
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins: Not taking advantage of a weak division
This isn’t very specific, but if there was ever a year that the Miami Dolphins should go all in, it’s this one. Instead, the Dolphins tried to get their salary cap in order. If there was ever an example where it made sense to make something a “future me” problem, it’s the Dolphins spending this offseason. The Jets have questions as Aaron Rodgers comes off a torn Achilles. The Bills had to cut just about every extra expense and could be vulnerable, and the Patriots are in their rebuild.
Yet, the Dolphins said goodbye to Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, and somehow more. The losses are immense for a team that was hoping to build around an insane passing attack. The Dolphins still have that, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returning while adding Odell Beckham Jr., but that’s really it.
They did bolster the running back room, but they didn’t need that. They prioritized the wrong thing over and over again. They have an insane set of skill position players, but they still have a weird tight-end situation, signing Jonnu Smith.
The defense just isn’t anything to go home about anymore. Its star power is incredibly weak. They still have players like Jalen Ramsey and Bradley Chubb, but there’s little sizzle and steak.