1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Denver Broncos
The team’s last postseason win, as well as playoff appearance, came in 2015. Head coach Gary Kubiak, quarterback Peyton Manning and mostly the defense led the way to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Outside linebacker Von Miller was the game’s MVP and paved the way for the franchise’s third Super Bowl title.
However, it’s been nothing but disappointment since for the Denver Broncos. It hasn’t mattered who the head coach was or the primary starting quarterback and there have been plenty of both. In 2016, the team opened 4-0 but lost seven of their final 12 games to finish 9-7. Since then, there have been seven consecutive losing seasons, adding up to a combined 43-72 record.
Sean Payton begins his second year as the team’s head coach. Meanwhile, the organization has informed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson that he will be released with the start of the NFL’s new fiscal year on March 13 (4:00 pm ET). Hence, the Broncos will be looking for a new starting quarterback and do own the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Of course, Jarrett Stidham remains with the team. However, adding another veteran to the mix would be a wise move.
Oh, the irony.