1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Dallas Cowboys
It sounds like a broken record. The division’s top spot in 2021 with a 12-5 record. A wild-card berth with a 12-5 record in 2022. This past season, there was a second NFC East title in three years with (wait for it) a 12-5 mark.
Now the bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. First-round playoff exits at home in 2021 and 2023. A wild-card triumph at Tampa in 2022 followed by a divisional round loss at San Francisco. It still adds up to no NFC title game appearance since 1995, when the franchise won its last Super Bowl (XXX).
Head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott have taken the brunt of the criticism. However, who is to blame for the team’s dismal postseason record of 5-13 since 1996?
The organization will allow veteran left tackle Tyron Smith to test free agency. The eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has not played every game in a season since 2015. The 13-year veteran played and started 13 regular-season contests in 2023, as well as the playoff loss to the Packers.
Dallas could use its first-round pick in April to address left tackle. In the meantime, why not deal for an experienced pro?