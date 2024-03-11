1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Cleveland Browns
They are one of four current NFL franchises that have never appeared on Super Sunday. In fact, the current incarnation of the Cleveland Browns has only reached the playoffs three times since re-entering the league as an expansion franchise in 1999.
The good news is that two of those three occasions have happened in these last four seasons, both under the command of Kevin Stefanski. An 11-5 finish in 2020 and an 11-6 record in 2023 was enough to earn him NFL Coach of the Year honors on both occasions. Unfortunately for the Browns, their season ended with a thud courtesy of a 45-14 loss in the wild-card round at Houston.
This past season, star running back Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury and missed the remainder of the season. Second-year-pro Jerome Ford stepped in and performed well, finishing with 1,132 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. There’s been talk that Chubb could be a salary-cap casualty.
Last April, the Atlanta Falcons made University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson the eighth overall pick in the draft. That could mean that the team’s second-leading rusher is 2023 could be hard for the right compensation.