1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Cincinnati Bengals
They wound up finishing last place in the AFC North after winning the division in 2021 and ’22. Losing quarterback Joe Burrow during the season didn’t help. However, the Cincinnati Bengals had numerous other issues. One of those was the fact that Zac Taylor’s team forgot how to beat their rivals.
The Bengals finished 1-5 vs. their AFC North foes this past season, the one victory coming in Week 18 against a Cleveland Browns squad that rested quarterback Joe Flacco and other starters in advance of the playoffs.
Still, this was not your typical NFL basement dweller. Taylor’s squad finished with a 9-8 record, meaning for the first since the merger a division housed four clubs that all finished above .500. The Baltimore Ravens, Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers all advance to the postseason.
The Bengals continue to have issues protecting Burrow and their other quarterbacks. Cincinnati allowed 50 sacks this past season. The team also had some shortcomings on the defensive side of the ball. Only the Washington Commanders allowed more total yards in 2023. A year after giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, the Bengals were 26th in run defense this past season.
Still, the franchise must address the offensive front, especially if former first-round pick Jonah Williams opts for free agency.