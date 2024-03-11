1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Chicago Bears
The last time the Chicago Bears posted a winning record was in 2018. They won the NFC North with a 12-4 mark but were one-and-done in the first round of the playoffs. Two years later, the team qualified for the postseason with an 8-8 mark but fell to the Saints at New Orleans.
Over the past three seasons, the Bears own a combined 16-35 record under Matt Nagy (6-11) and Matt Eberflus (10-24). To be fair, the team did manage a 7-6 mark after dropping their first four games in 2023.
So, what will this club do over the next few weeks? The Bears own the top pick in the NFL draft thanks to last year’s trade with the Carolina Panthers. Will Ryan Poles orchestrate a trade with a club to obtain more picks? Will Chicago move on from quarterback Justin Field and select 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams from USC? This has been an almost daily topic for months.
Meanwhile, here’s one area which the team could really use some help. The Bears finished dead last in the NFL with 20 sacks in 2022. This past season, Eberflus’ club finished next-to-last in the league with 30 quarterback traps. Could Poles pry away a performer from Philadelphia who has totaled a combined 30.5 sacks the past two seasons (including playoffs)?