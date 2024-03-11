1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Carolina Panthers
It’s a franchise that’s not only been around since 1995, but it has actually made a pair of Super Bowl appearances (without a victory). However, for trivia fans, it is also worth noting that the Carolina Panthers have never posted back-to-back winning campaigns. Yes, there was a time that the club reached the playoffs four times in a five-year span from 2013-17. Under Ron Rivera, the Panthers won the NFC South in 2014 with a 7-8-1 record.
These days, no doubt that this club would be happy with just one winning campaign. That hasn’t happened since Carolina finished 11-5 in 2017 and grabbed a wild card invitation.
The Panthers boasted the league’s worst record in 2023 at 2-15. One year earlier, it was thought that progress was being made as the team won seven games. Dating back to 2018, Carolina owns an embarrassing 31-68 combined mark. The franchise has lost at least 10 games each of these last five seasons.
The newest head coach is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who hopes to help quarterback Bryce Young rebound from a rough rookie campaign. The Panthers have needs in numerous places. That includes improving a pass rush that produced an NFL-low 27 sacks this past season.