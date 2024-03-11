1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heralded as an annual Super Bowl contender in the AFC. The reality is that the team from Orchard Park, New York, has not played on Super Sunday in roughly 30 years. There was that magnificent run of a record four straight Super Bowl appearances from 1990-93, all of those games resulting in defeat.
Under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have made six postseason appearances in his seven years at the helm. That includes each of the past five years. Unfortunately, the team has gotten as far as the AFC title game just once (2020) over that span.
As of this writing, GM Brandon Beane is expected to have at least 10 choices in April’s draft. The team is sending center Ryan Bates to the Bears for a fifth-round pick in 2024 (the deal becomes official on March 13). There’s certainly enough there to put together a package that would entice the Minnesota Vikings. It’s not as if these two franchises haven’t done some business before (see wide receiver Stefon Diggs).
The defense could use some help on the back end. Jordan Poyer’s days with the team are over. Free safety Micah Hyde is a potential free agent and there has been talk that he may be considering retirement. A 12-year veteran could make a difference when it comes to this talented team.