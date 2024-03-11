1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh is one of the league’s top coaches and his consistency with the Baltimore Ravens speaks volumes. While there has been the occasional pitfall, the club has reached the postseason five of the past six years. They not only won the AFC North twice (2019 and 2023) over that span. the Ravens were also the AFC’s top playoff seed both times.
On the other hand, sustaining postseason success has been a different story. Baltimore owns a disappointing 2-5 playoff record since 2018, three of those losses at home. Harbaugh’s team has not played on Super Sunday since 2012. This year, the Ravens were expected to unseat the Chiefs as NFL champions, and fell at home to Andy Reid’s team, 17-10, in the AFC title game.
This past season, the Ravens finished sixth in the league in total defense. They led the NFL in fewest points allowed and sacks. However, they also have their share of standout defensive players that could test free agency. The team put the “franchise” tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, while safety Geno Stone and linebacker Patrick Queen could hit the open market.
In the case of the latter, picking up an experienced performer as an insurance policy would be a solid move.