1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Atlanta Falcons
It’s a franchise that has settled into quite a rut. The Atlanta Falcons have finished 7-10 in each of the past three seasons. The club has posted six consecutive losing campaigns, amassing a combined 39-60 record over that span. This was a team that won the NFC South with an 11-5 record and reached Super Bowl LI in 2016. Atlanta followed that up with a 10-6 showing, another postseason appearance and a playoff win over the Rams in Los Angeles.
There’s a new head coach in Raheem Morris, who takes over for Arthur Smith and has previous experience with the organization. The new offensive coordinator is Zac Robinson. The duo were part of Sean McVay’s coaching staff with the Rams. Robinson was with the club for five seasons, while Morris joined the franchise in 2021. Both earned Super Bowl rings with the team and now obviously hope to bring that winning feeling to Atlanta.
In 2023, the Falcons’ offense produced just 31 touchdowns – 17 through the air. As for the quarterback situation, that’s a topic for another day. The team’s TD reception leader was rookie running back Bijan Robinson (4). The offense could certainly use another surging wide receiver to team with former first-rounder Drake London.