1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Three Lombardi Trophies in five seasons. There are still a dozen NFL franchises that would be happy to have one. The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They are the first team to capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots turned the trick in 2003 (XXXVIII) and 2004 (XXXIX).
The Chiefs have played on Super Sunday four of these past five seasons. The only other team to make more than one Super Bowl appearance over that span is the Niners.
All 32 teams could use some help when it comes to getting better. The idea here is to focus on a trade, realistic or not, that would improve a franchise’s chance when it comes to contending for an NFL title. Some of the players named may not be going anywhere, however, they are performers that the club could really use to improve its roster.
Keep in mind that this list has nothing to do with players that have already been released by teams, or are already on the move via deals (see Jerry Jeudy and Mac Jones) that don’t become official until March 13. These are performers currently under contract (or in the case of one star, under the “franchise” tag).
Let the fun and massive speculation begin.
Arizona Cardinals
There weren’t many expectations when it came to the Cardinals entering the 2023 season. When it was all said and done, first-time NFL head coach Jonathan Gannon led Arizona to a last-place finish in the NFC West with a 4-13 record.
Déjà vu all over again? The previous season, the Cards managed the very same record and resided in the divisional basement. It’s worth noting that this franchise failed to win a game vs. their NFC West rivals. Dating back to 2022, Arizona owns a 1-11 divisional record.
This team did give up the second-most points in the league and the most rushing yards per game. On the other hand, Arizona’s ground attack finished fourth in the NFL thanks to a big year from running back James Conner. Add in the fact that the Cardinals’ offense obviously was much more efficient with quarterback Kyler Murray at the helm and there’s a lot of potential here.
Tight end Trey McBride led Arizona with 81 catches and 825 receiving yards, so the club could use another wideout to pair with Marquise Brown. This 10-year veteran has bounced around the league, mostly via trade, and comes off a season in which he totaled 54 grabs for 657 yards and eight touchdowns.