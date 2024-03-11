1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Detroit Lions
In 2023, the Men from Motown won a division title for the first time since 1993 and came up with a postseason win for the first time since 1991. Unfortunately, Dan Campbell’s club squandered a 24-7 lead in the NFC title game. The Lions remain the only franchise in the NFC not to play on Super Sunday.
After a good start, the team faltered badly on defense. Detroit ranked 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game and allowed 28 scores through the air. Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield and Brock Purdy all had their way with the Lions’ defense in the playoffs. Aaron’s Glenn’s secondary could use some help.
So how do the Lions manage to pry L’Jarius Sneed away from the defending Super Bowl champions? The Chiefs have slapped the “franchise” tag on the star defender. If Kansas City’s real plan is to deal Sneed, they must work out details with the Lions for a trade, then get the four-year pro to sign his tender.
Of course, Detroit could sign Sneed to an offer sheet, the Chiefs decide not to match it and the Lions give up their first-round pick in April and in 2025. However, if Brad Holmes is to pull off this deal (and who knows how many other clubs could be interested), the trade route makes far more sense.