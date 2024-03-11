1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Green Bay Packers
Matt LaFleur and company reached the playoffs this past season for the fourth time in five years. The Green Bay Packers offense caught fire, led by quarterback Jordan Love, running back Aaron Jones and a young and talented receiving corps. However, after a playoff win at Dallas, the Pack couldn’t prevent a 49ers’ comeback in the divisional playoffs.
The Packers’ defense needs a lot of help, mostly in regard to stopping the run. It’s been an issue for far too many years. Only four teams in the league allowed more yards on the ground this past season. Even though the club was better down the stretch in this area, that shortcoming was once again a problem. It’s also worth nothing the Packers didn’t get a lot of big plays from their secondary in 2023. Green Bay came up with only 18 takeaways in 17 regular-season contests, including just seven interceptions. The new defensive coordinator is Jeff Hafley.
Six-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker (who made some noise last offseason about wanting to play elsewhere) could bring some much-needed physicality to this side of the ball. The two-time All-Pro was limited to a career-low 12 games in 2023. Hence zero takeaways for Baker for the first time in his seven-year career. Still, he could be a worthwhile addition if general manager Brian Gutekunst can swing a deal.