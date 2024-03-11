1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Houston Texans
They were one of two teams this past season to earn a playoff berth after finishing last in their respective division the previous season. In the case of the Houston Texans, the club won the AFC South with a 10-7 record. This after the team owned a combined 11-38-1 record the previous three seasons, including a dismal 3-13-1 mark in 2022.
Led by first-time NFL head coach DeMeco Ryans and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, the Texans overcame a 0-2 start to reach the postseason. Houston had no problem with the Cleveland Browns, 45-14, in the wild-card round. On the other hand, Ryans’s squad was held without an offensive touchdown in a 34-10 loss at Baltimore one week later.
The real bottom line here is that the franchise has not only never appeared in a Super Bowl, but the Texans have never reached the AFC title game. The team’s eventual downfall in 2023 was an erratic defensive unit that showed improvement vs. the run, but could still use some help vs. the pass.
Last offseason, general manager Nick Caserio swung a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to acquire guard Shaq Mason. Could Houston go back to the well and obtain cornerback Carlton Davis III for a reasonable price, draft-pick-wise?