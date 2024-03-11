1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Indianapolis Colts
Although the Indianapolis Colts fell short of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the team made some major progress under first-time NFL head coach Shane Steichen. The former offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles took over a team that finished 4-12-1 in 2022. The Colts overcame an early-season injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and improved their victory total by five games (9-8).
Indianapolis finished 10xx in the league in rushing thanks to the tandem of Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor, although the former could test free agency later this month. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. finished with 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four scores and was recently given the “franchise” tag.
Meanwhile, it’s Gus Bradley’s defensive unit that could certainly use some help, especially on the back end. The Colts finished 24th overall in the league in both total defense and against the run.
The Carolina Panthers seem to be in a constant state of rebuilding these days. The franchise with the worst record in the league in 2023 could certainly use some draft choices considering they don’t have a first-round pick. An experienced safety would make sense for a Colts’ secondary that could use some heady playmakers.