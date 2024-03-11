1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Jacksonville Jaguars
They were supposed to be a team on the rise. Instead, something went very wrong for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. Doug Pederson’s debut season with the club in 2022 saw the team drop eight of its first 12 games. The team went on a season-ending five-game winning streak and captured the AFC South. They rallied from a 27-0 second-quarter deficit to beat the Chargers, 31-30, in the wild-card round before falling to the Chiefs a week later.
That season-ending success carried over into this season as the Jaguars shook off a 1-2 start, won seven of their next eight contests and stood with an 8-3 record with six games to play. However, who would have thought that Pederson’s club would drop five of its last six contests? Jacksonville finished 9-8 for the second straight year but lost out on the AFC South title to the Houston Texans.
A banged-up Trevor Lawrence certainly played a part in the team’s second-half swoon. However, the Jaguars’ defense also had its issues. The new coordinator is Ryan Nielsen, late of the Atlanta Falcons. It would make perfect sense for the Jaguars to enlist the aid of one of Nielsen’s former players.