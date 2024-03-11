1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Las Vegas Raiders
After head coach Jon Gruden re-signed in the middle of the 2021 season, the Las Vegas Raiders promoted special teams coach Rich Bisaccia to the top spot, and the club rallied to make the playoffs. The team opted to hire Josh McDaniels in 2022 rather than remove the interim tag from Bisaccia. It was a move that did not sit well with the organization.
McDaniels led the Silver and Black to a 6-11 record in his first season and was let go after a 3-5 mark this past season. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was promoted to head coach, and the feisty Raiders won five of their final nine games. He now has the job full time and there’s excitement surrounding the franchise.
What exactly are the chances that the Silver and Black could obtain this star defensive tackle from the Indianapolis Colts? The team has to do something on defense because it’s been well over a decade since this was a formidable unit.
For the right price, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard may be willing to let go of the three-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro. Keep in mind that the seventh overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was traded to Indianapolis the following season after the San Francisco 49ers reached Super Bowl LIV.