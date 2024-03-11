1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Los Angeles Chargers
It will be 30 years this upcoming season since this franchise made its lone Super Bowl appearance. Back where the franchise first played in 1960, the Los Angeles Chargers have had their share of talented players, but have often disappointed. One year after reaching the playoffs with a 10-7 record, the Bolts appeared hung over from blowing a 27-0 second-quarter lead at Jacksonville in the wild-card round. Brandon Staley’s final season as head coach resulted in a 5-12 mark and a last-place finish in the AFC West.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh at the controls, you can bet that these Chargers will have a totally different mindset on every side of the ball. The new offensive coordinator is Greg Roman, who knows a little something about the ground game. A more reliable running game would do wonders for talented quarterback Justin Herbert
The Chargers’ defense has been a liability for far too long. After years of struggling against the run, the 2023 edition gave up the third-most passing yards in the league. The Bolts gave up a disturbing 44 offensive touchdowns this past season.
How ironic would it be for Harbaugh to obtain a one-time Michigan Wolverine in a trade with the rebuilding New England Patriots?