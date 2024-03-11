1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Los Angeles Rams
Give credit where credit is due. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI in 2021 and then followed that up with a 5-12 season. it was the most losses ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.
This past season, Sean McVay’s club got off to a pretty rocky start, and it looked like the Rams were headed for another disappointing campaign. After a 3-6 start, the team won seven of its final eight games, the lone loss an overtime setback to the Ravens at Baltimore. McVay’s squad was back in the playoffs for the fifth time in seven years. It was a short stay in the postseason as Matthew Stafford’s return to Detroit resulted in a 24-23 wild card setback.
It's hard to get a true grasp on what players that teams are willing to part with. One hint is always a change at head coach, but that’s hardly a guarantee. Rams’ general manager Les Snead has done a tremendous job with the draft in recent years, securing the services of running back Kyren Williams (2022) and wide receiver Pua Nacua (2023). Defensive tackle Kobie Turner, a third-round pick last April, led the Rams with nine sacks.
The Rams’ 20th-ranked defense had its ups and downs. It’s now under the command of Chris Shula, the team’s linebackers/pass rush coordinator this past season. Could Snead give the defensive coordinator a new toy?