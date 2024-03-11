1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins got off to quite the offensive start in 2023. Mike McDaniel’s team looked like it was on the verge of a record-setting season. Would this be the year that the team won the AFC East for the first time since 2008 and a playoff game for the first time since 2000?
Unfortunately, the answer proved to be a resounding no. The Dolphins squandered an early lead in the division and wound up giving way to the Buffalo Bills. McDaniel’s squad settled for a wild card berth, and the team was no match for the defending and future Super Bowl champions at frigid Arrowhead Stadium.
The Dolphins’ defense finished 10th overall in 2023, and only seven teams gave up fewer yards on the ground. That latter number proved to be a bit deceiving as Miami defenders allowed the Ravens (160), Bills (128) and Chiefs (147) to gash them on the ground. The team has already started to make changes to the front seven with the releases of Emmanuel Ogbah and Jerome Baker. Will potential free agent Christian Wilkins return in 2024?
Vic Fangio is now the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia, so enter former Ravens’ defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. Could general manager Chris Grier swing a deal for one of Weaver’s former pupils?