1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Minnesota Vikings
Talk about a reversal of misfortune? The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a year in which they won 13 games and an NFC North title. Many of those victories came in dramatic fashion — including the greatest comeback in NFL history (33 points) in an overtime triumph vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
As exciting as Kevin O’Connell’s club was, the Minnesota defense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain. The Purple Gang actually gave up more points (427) than it scored. Come playoff time, the team was defeated by the visiting New York Giants in the wild-card round.
This past season, O’Connell’s club got off to a 0-3 start. The team would eventually get back to the .500 mark behind quarterback Kirk Cousins and an improving defense. However, the veteran signal-caller went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. When it was all said and done, Minnesota wound up using four different starting quarterbacks and lost six of its final seven games to finish 7-10.
Cousin’s future with the organization is certainly in doubt and he can become an unrestricted free agent next week. Will he choose to return to the Twin Cities, or is that even an option when it comes to the organization at the moment? So how about grabbing a promising young signal-caller with some NFL experience?