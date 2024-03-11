1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
New England Patriots
The fall from grace had certainly begun. This past season, it concluded with a resounding thud. After posting 19 consecutive winning campaigns from 2001-19, the New England Patriots posted three losing seasons in four years. Yes, there was a playoff appearance in 2021, a 47-17 dud at Buffalo.
This decade, the franchise owns a 29-39 overall record, including that aforementioned wild card loss. In 2023, the Patriots’ 13 losses were the most since a 2-14 finish in 1992. The club finished in the AFC basement for the first time since Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach in 2000.
The six-time Super Bowl champion sideline leader is gone, and former star linebacker Jerod Mayo is now the new man in charge. No doubt owner Robert Kraft is hoping that the former defender has a similar experience as to what happened in Houston. This past season, former Pro Bowl linebacker DeMeco Ryans took over the Texans and led the team to the AFC South title.
The Pats are in dire need of offensive weapons. Last offseason, it was thought that this veteran wideout could join the team in Foxborough. He wound up signing a two-year deal with the Titans and returned to his star former. Could the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro continue his recent resurgence, this time in Foxborough?