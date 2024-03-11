1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
New Orleans Saints
It was a franchise that had won one playoff game and its first 39 seasons of existence. Of course, everything changed in the Crescent City with the hiring of head coach Sean Payton and the signing of free-agent quarterback Drew Brees in 2006. The team reached the NFC Championship Game that year, and three seasons later won Super Bowl XLIV.
The team has been a fairly steady playoff contender since. Most recently, the Saints reeled off four straight NFC South titles from 2017-20. Unfortunately, the team was not been able to get back to the “Big Game.” Brees retired after the 2020 season, and Payton (now the head coach of the Denver Broncos) departed one year later.
Promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been at the helm for the past two seasons, and the team has been a bit of a disappointment for various reasons. The club just missed out on the playoffs in 2023 with a 9-8 mark. All told, the Saints own a combined 16-18 record during his brief tenure.
Speaking of defense, this team struggled against opposing ground attacks once again. After giving up the fourth fewest rushing yards in the league in 2021, the Saints have ranked 24th and 22nd, respectively, the past few seasons. Allen’s team could use some help up the middle of that defensive front.