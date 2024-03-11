1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
New York Giants
A year ago. the New York Giants made their first playoff appearance since 2016. They won a postseason game for the first time since defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Their surprising 9-7-1 showing (off a 4-13 campaign) translated into NFL Coach of the Year honors for Brian Daboll.
One year later, Big Blue was one of the league’s major disappointments. New York’s offense was lifeless, and only the Patriots and Panthers (236) scored fewer points than Daboll’s club (266). The Giants’ offensive unit managed only 29 offensive touchdowns, a stunning number considering the fact that the club was tied for the NFL lead with the Baltimore Ravens when it came to takeaways (31).
Daboll utilized three different starting quarterbacks in ’23, and who knows what the future truly holds for that position. Last offseason, general manager Joe Schoen swung a deal for former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. He played in 12 games and finished second on the team with 52 catches. However, he is apparently considering retirement.
Schoen and the Kansas City Chiefs have done business before (see Kadarius Toney). Could the Giants swing a deal for a three-year pro who has totaled exactly 28 receptions each of these past two seasons?