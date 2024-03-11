1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
New York Jets
Stop if you heard this before.
It’s a franchise that owns the longest current playoff drought in the league. The last time the New York Jets made a postseason appearance was 2010. Rex Ryan’s club capped off road wins at Indianapolis and at New England with a rough 24-19 loss to the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.
Last offseason, the team swung a deal for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On his fourth play of the regular season, he went down with an Achilles injury. It proved to be another long year for this franchise, which hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2015.
The Jets have also not won a division title since 2002. There’s certainly a lot of work to be done, and general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have their work cut out for themselves. One of the major issues for this organization has been the failure to construct a competent offensive line. The team recently released left guard Laken Tomlinson, who started every game for the club the past two seasons.
