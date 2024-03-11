1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Philadelphia Eagles
From a Super Bowl appearance to a stunning freefall. The 2022 Philadelphia Eagles were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL. They routed the Giants and 49ers in the playoffs before losing a Super Bowl LVII heartbreaker to those Chiefs, 38-35. This past season, Nick Sirianni’s club opened at 10-1 and appeared on its way to a second straight NFC East title and perhaps more.
Then came the slump, which added up to five losses in their final six regular-season games. The Birds grabbed a wild card berth, but were one-and-done at Tampa, 32-9.
Sirianni will once again have a new offensive (Kellen Moore) and defensive (Vic Fangio) coordinator. The Eagles will now be missing two of the better players in franchise history in center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, both of whom have opted for retirement.
Speaking of defense, Philadelphia simply fell apart on this side of the ball this past season. It was unfathomable to think that after finishing first in the league in the fewest passing yards allowed per game during the Super Bowl season of 2022. One year later, only the rival Commanders allowed more aerial yardage than Sirianni’s club.
General manager Howie Roseman has made his share of bold moves. Could he land this two-time Pro Bowler?