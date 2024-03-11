1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered through a losing season was 2003. That’s all well and good, and the team won Super Bowls XL and XLIII in 2005 and 2008, respectively. There was another trip to the Super Bowl in 2010, where the team came up short against the Green Bay Packers, 31-25, at AT&T Stadium.
The reality is that there has been no postseason victory for this franchise since 2016. The Steelers have lost five consecutive playoff contests dating back to the 2016 AFC title game. Mike Tomlin’s team has allowed at least 31 points in each of those setbacks — including 42-plus points in three of those humbling defeats.
Last offseason, new general manager Omar Khan reshaped the team’s inside linebacking corps. Gone were Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Myles Jack (who would later return due to a rash of injuries). In were Elandon Roberts, Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander. The latter two would eventually be sidelined with injuries. Holcomb’s status for 2024 remains up in the air, and Alexander could test free agency.
Could the Steelers “Khan” the New York Jets out of a five-time Pro Bowler that has totaled 150-plus tackles in each of these last three seasons?