1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Seattle Seahawks
There’s a new Macdonald in town.
As the Seattle Seahawks begin life without head coach Pete Carroll for the first time since 2009, the team is looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign. While the club finished 9-8 for the second consecutive year, the team dropped five of its final eight games after a 6-3 start. After grabbing a wild card berth in 2022, the Seahawks finished third in the NFC West behind the playoff-bound San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.
Macdonald was the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons and spent nine of the past 10 years with the organization. He inherits a club that allowed the third-most total yards in the league. Only the division-rival Arizona Cardinals gave up more rushing yards this past season. Interestingly enough, the ‘Hawks have up just one more point (402) than they did during the ’21 campaign (401).
If this team wants to make a return to the playoffs, getting past the Niners and Rams would be somewhat of a good start. A year ago, Seattle was swept by both clubs. Getting that defense back on track is essential. Why not go after a player the Macdonald coached the past two seasons in Baltimore?