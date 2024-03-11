1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Give credit where credit is due. Over the past four seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been under the command of two different head coaches (Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles), and two different starting quarterbacks (Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield). The team has reached the playoffs each year, winning a Super Bowl as a wild card team in 2020 while capturing the top spot in the NFC South each of the past three seasons.
General manager Jason Licht would have some work to do in terms of bringing back players. He made sure that Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans would not hit the open market. There’s still some work to do, and some very tough decisions to make.
This was a team that did a 180 from the previous season. Those Bucs finished 8-9 and won the NFC South, but were embarrassed at home by the Cowboys, 31-14, in the wild card playoffs. This season, Bowles’ team won the division with a 9-8 mark. They dethroned the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, before falling short at Detroit in the divisional round.
Chris Godwin is a potential unrestricted free agent. If he stays, how potent could Liam Coen’s offense could be with this six-time Pro Bowler?