1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Tennessee Titans
It doesn’t take long in today’s National Football League to go from the bottom to the top. Likewise, it’s not a shock when a team has a string of success and then heads in the opposite direction.
Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans owned a combined 41-24 regular-season record in his first four seasons. The team reached the AFC title game as a wild card in 2019, then won consecutive AFC South titles in 2020 and 2021.
These past two seasons, the Titans have certainly been less-than-memorable. The club managed a combined 13-21 mark, including losses in 18 of their last 24 contests. Hence, former Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is the new head coach.
General manager Ran Carthon needs to upgrade the offensive line. The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a makeover. Quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons are on the outs, and wideout Jerry Jeudy is being dealt to the Cleveland Browns. The team may be willing to unload some more veteran players and get some much-needed draft picks in return. Does that include a former first-round pick and a seven-year left tackle that could help make life easier for strong-armed quarterback Will Levis?