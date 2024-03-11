1 trade to fix every NFL team that didn't win the Super Bowl
As is always the case, all but one team ended an NFL season with a Super Bowl championship. A look at a deal each of the 31 clubs could pull off to improve their roster.
Washington Commanders
It is start-over time again in old D.C., and there’s plenty of work to be done for a franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl or even reached the conference championship game since 1991. Now dubbed the Washington Commanders, the team heads into 2024 with a new general manager (Adam Peters), a new head coach (Dan Quinn), and a sobering eight-game losing streak.
While the starting quarterback is a popular topic for every team, the Commanders come off a season in which they fell flat on their facemasks when it came to the defensive side of the football. Coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired during the season. Washington surrendered a whopping 518 points, the third-highest single-season total in NFL annals (albeit now a 17-game season). It was a shock, to say the least. A year earlier, the team permitted just 343 points.
You have to figure that Quinn will try and recruit some help from his most recent former employer. Washington allowed the most total yards and most passing yards in the league in 2023. The Commanders also gave up an NFL-high 39 scores through the air. Anything that Peters and Quinn can do to help that secondary would be a major plus.