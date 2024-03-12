4 more home run moves Falcons can make to win Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins
- The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash in NFL free agency by signing Kirk Cousins.
- They have raised their ceiling considerably with this particular quarterback upgrade.
- Here are four more home run moves the Dirty Birds can make to go win a Super Bowl.
By John Buhler
1. Draft Dallas Turner in the first round out of Alabama
Now that Kirk Cousins is the quarterback in Atlanta for the next few years, Atlanta should do everything in its power to use its No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft on Alabama standout pass-rusher Dallas Turner. He was the best player on last year's SEC Champions. His ability to effect the game leads me to believe that he will be an immediate impact player at the next level.
More importantly, by retaining Calais Campbell, getting a fully healthy Grady Jarrett back and siging Danielle Hunter in free agency, you already have quite the pass rush going in Atlanta. With other playmakers on the rise in the front seven in Arnold Ebiketie and Nate Landman at linebacker, this could be a new area of strength for the Falcons. Just like that, this might be a very balanced team.
The goal with signing Cousins is that you don't have to worry about the quarterback position for the next three to four years. It will allow Terry Fontenot to draft his first defensive player in the first round, with confidence, in Turner coming out of Alabama. He may not be Will Anderson Jr., but Turner projects to be the next star defensive player to come out of Alabama. The Falcons need to draft him.
A lot can change between now and the NFL Draft, but I would hate to see Turner playing elsewhere.