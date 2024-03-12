4 more home run moves Falcons can make to win Super Bowl with Kirk Cousins
- The Atlanta Falcons made the biggest splash in NFL free agency by signing Kirk Cousins.
- They have raised their ceiling considerably with this particular quarterback upgrade.
- Here are four more home run moves the Dirty Birds can make to go win a Super Bowl.
By John Buhler
2. Sign Danielle Hunter in free agency
Where things stand now, the best player the Falcons can realistically land in free agency the rest of the way would be Kirk Cousins' long-time Minnesota Vikings teammate Danielle Hunter. Though a bit younger than Atlanta's new franchise quarterback, Hunter is the type of player in the front-seven who will continually wreak havoc in the opposing backfield. The more sacks the better for Atlanta this year.
While he may not come cheap, Atlanta can still clear up more cap space if that is what Terry Fontenot wants to do. He could get team leaders and savvy veterans like Grady Jarrett and Jake Matthews to agree to restructures. They could also cut Taylor Heinicke. If all else fails, give an extension to A.J. Terrell with the deal being backloaded in incentives. There are plenty of ways to get Hunter to Atlanta.
Until it is a team strength, pass rush should remain an area of focus for Terry Fontenot when it comes to team building. It was markedly better last year under Ryan Nielsen's watch, but now he is the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Atlanta can get a guy on this team who can give the Falcons 10-plus sacks annually, there is no telling what this on-the-rise team's ceiling could be.
The Falcons may have to pay a premium for Hunter, but he is the big target remaining that I want.