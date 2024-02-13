5 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Falcons should sign
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing key free agents this offseason, maybe to the Atlanta Falcons?
By John Buhler
1. L'Jarius Sneed would be an ideal piece to start opposite of A.J. Terrell
If the Falcons were to sign anyone off the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning roster, the smart money would be on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. He is the ideal type of player who is deserving of a pay raise in his free agency. He has built a reputation as a big-time player in big moments during his Kansas City career. With Atlanta in need of depth in the cornerback room, I would say the Falcons are a great fit.
Atlanta has a proven star at its first cornerback spot in A.J. Terrell. Although Clark Phillips III had his moments during his rookie year, I would expect for the Falcons to be one-and-done with the Jeff Okudah experiment. As for what becomes of Mike Hughes, that remains to be seen, even though he is still under contract. Overall, the Sneed fit in Atlanta feels as seamless as the Jessie Bates III fit.
As the Falcons try to figure out what they are exactly on offense, I think the pathway forward to being on the uptick of its competitive life cycle is to really build up this defense. Again, the Falcons are not paying their starting quarterback big money. That could be a moot point if they sign someone like Kirk Cousins or trade and extend someone like Justin Fields, but Atlanta has the financial resources.
Sneed to Atlanta sounds really good to me, and I would be so in favor of the Falcons signing him.