5 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Falcons should sign
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing key free agents this offseason, maybe to the Atlanta Falcons?
By John Buhler
2. Mecole Hardman would be coming home to help improve a WR corps
I think if there is one offensive player the Falcons could realistically get off the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning roster in free agency, it would have to be Mecole Hardman. The man who caught the game-winning pass from Patrick Mahomes in the red zone did not spend all of last year with Kansas City. He signed with the New York Jets, only to have that blow up in their face. That franchise is so clueless...
There are a few reasons why Hardman would be such a great fit in Atlanta. One, he is from the region having grown up in Elberton, Georgia before starring for the Dawgs in Athens. Hardman already has a baked-in fanbase in Atlanta from his days playing for Kirby Smart Between the Hedges. Atlanta could conceivably pay him more than the Chiefs. Also, the Falcons do have a need for wide receiver depth.
Atlanta already has a No. 1 wide receiver in Drake London, as well as two star backs in Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson. While it remains to be seen how tight end Kyle Pitts factors into the equation, London does need a reliable veteran playing alongside him in the Falcons receiving corps. Since Zac Robinson stems off the Sean McVay coaching tree, I think Hardman would slot in perfectly in Atlanta.
With new head coach Raheem Morris having a background in coaching receivers, get this one done!