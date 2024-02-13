5 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Falcons should sign
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing key free agents this offseason, maybe to the Atlanta Falcons?
By John Buhler
3. Chris Jones is the biggest defensive star Atlanta should go after
If you don't think the Falcons can make this happen, then keep on underestimating Terry Fontenot. Atlanta had cap space to work with for the first time in years last offseason. The Falcons' general manager went big-game hunting alright, as he was able to pry Jessie Bates III away from the Cincinnati Bengals. He immediately became the Falcons' best player and earned All-Pro honors.
One of the Falcons' biggest bugaboos for the better part of two decades now is they have not had a consistent pass rush. Last year was much improved, but outside of that one outlier season from Vic Beasley Jr., the Falcons have been forever chasing John Abraham. Chris Jones is probably the biggest reason why the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, but he is about to be so in his bag once again.
Jones is very much still in his prime, so he is going to be paid like it in free agency. While I would not count the Falcons as the favorites to land him by any means, he is the one blue-chip free agent I would expect Fontenot would potentially go all-in for. He is worth every penny. With Grady Jarrett coming off an injury and Calais Campbell possibly riding off into the sunset, Jones would be a fit.
If the Falcons were to somehow land Jones, the 2024 team might have an NFC Championship ceiling.