5 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Falcons should sign
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing key free agents this offseason, maybe to the Atlanta Falcons?
By John Buhler
4. Willie Gay Jr. would be an ideal fit if Nate Landman does not return
One of my favorite players from last year's Falcons team was linebacker Nate Landman. The former undrafted player out of Colorado rose to the occasion when Ryan Nielsen needed him to in his defense. Although Landman is a pretty good candidate to return to Atlanta, as he will be a restricted free agent, keep in mind that a new coaching staff has taken over. Jimmy Lake is the new coordinator.
If it were up to Landman, I would either try to stick in Atlanta or follow Nielsen to Jacksonville. He may have limited options, but not bad ones at all. Should Landman leave the Falcons in his restricted free agency for whatever reason, I would look hard at Willie Gay Jr. off the Chief's Super Bowl-winning roster. The former Mississippi State star is competitive as hell and would be a great fit over in Atlanta.
As with Jerick McKinnon, it feels way more likely than not that Gay will be returning to the Chiefs in free agency than going to the Falcons. Again, I am just looking at guys who are hitting free agency that could satisfy a position of need and nothing more in Atlanta. All I know is that when Gay is on the field, he makes plays. The Falcons never seem to have enough players who make plays on defense.
Linebacker has been devalued as a position group in recent years, so a bargain could be had here.