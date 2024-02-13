5 Super Bowl-winning Chiefs free agents the Falcons should sign
The Kansas City Chiefs will be losing key free agents this offseason, maybe to the Atlanta Falcons?
By John Buhler
For the first time in 19 years, we have a repeat Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs have gone back-to-back, making the 2003-04 New England Patriots fade off into the distance just a bit. While the 2022-23 Chiefs certainly were dynastic, all good things must come to an end. If any team is capable of pulling off an unprecedented three-peat, it is them, but they will be losing some players.
As it is with any championship team, other franchises are going to want to poach some of their talent. Think of guys who are currently underpaid and who have just completed their contract years. Those players are in prime position to be poached by teams looking to make the jump in 2024. One team of note looking to potentially do that is the Atlanta Falcons. They are so close to being a contender...
Atlanta is in the midst of its longest playoff drought in a generation. Having missed out on the last six postseasons, this is the longest stretch of futility the franchise has experienced since the mid-1980s. Atlanta did not make the NFC playoffs from 1983 to 1990, but up until this current stretch, the Falcons were pretty much a guarantee to make it every four years or so. It has been a bad time for us.
If the Falcons wanted to go big-game hunting, here are five Chiefs they could target in free agency.
5 soon-to-be free agent Chiefs the Falcons should be all about signing
5. Jerick McKinnon is on the back-nine and could be open to coming home
A peak behind the curtain a bit. Jerick McKinnon starred at one of my high school's rivals in suburban Atlanta. He is a few years younger than me, but he was electrifying during his high school career at Sprayberry. The former quarterback went to Georgia Southern were he refined his skills as an all-purpose back of sorts. Now that the injuries are behind him, it is time for McKinnon to come home.
McKinnon to the Falcons would be a way to potentially offset losing Cordarrelle Patterson to either retirement or another team. The popular Falcon CP is entering free agency, and has fallen behind both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield. McKinnon may not want to be a No. 2 option, but his ability to flex out and make plays as a pass-catcher gives him a ton of value as well.
For as much as I would love to see McKinnon close out his NFL career playing for our hometown Dirty Birds, I have to be realistic with this. Much of Atlanta's new coaching staff stems from Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams. This means we can expect new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to try his best to 11 personnel the opposition to death. Only one running back is going to be playing at a time.
McKinnon's versatility and competitive nature makes him a interesting piece that Atlanta could add.