NFL Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns need to add to save the offense
The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL's worst passing offenses. Here are three wide receiver trade targets who could help with that.
By Sam Penix
2, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Adding Marquise Brown would be a rental, but his asking price should reflect that fact. Since being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019, Brown has been unable to fully realize his potential. He's lighting-quick, but inconsistencies in route running and hands have limited his effectiveness.
The Cardinals thought enough of him to essentially part with a first-round pick to land him, but it's really been more of the same for him in Arizona.
The current regime in Arizona was not the one to trade for Brown, and given that there is not a contract extension in place, they may be interested in getting what they can for him before he becomes a free agent this offseason.
If the Browns could land Brown for cheap, they'd have half a season to attempt to figure out how to use him best, and would have the option to either re-sign him or allow him to leave in free agency and contribute to the compensatory pick formula.