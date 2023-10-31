NFL Rumors: 3 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns need to add to save the offense
The Cleveland Browns have one of the NFL's worst passing offenses. Here are three wide receiver trade targets who could help with that.
By Sam Penix
1. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
Despite having two seasons where he's gained over 800 yards and averaged over 14 yards per reception, Jeudy's NFL career has been a disappointment thus far. It seems like the team is unhappy with him, and he is unhappy with the team. A change of scenery just seems like the best option for both sides, and perhaps Cleveland would be a good spot for him to have a career reset.
Jeudy possesses excellent stop-and-start ability, but needs to be more consistent in his route running and needs to reduce the amount of focus drops he has.
He's not a burner who's going to take the top off a defense, nor is he going to turn a 3-yard flat into a 25-yard burst. He's a guy who can create good separation by virtue of his acceleration and deceleration, and he needs to fully lean into that skillset in order to be successful.
His fifth-year option has already been picked up, so he'll be due just under $13 million next season, which is not all that bad considering the current state of WR salaries. Depending on his price, the Browns could take a chance on rehabilitating Jeudy's career and seeing if they can get him to live up to his 15th overall status.