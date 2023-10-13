Jerry Jeudy clowns Steve Smith on national television ahead of Broncos-Chiefs game
NFL analyst Steve Smith dragged Jerry Jeudy on-air ahead of the Broncos-Chiefs game. Jeudy just shook it off.
By Kristen Wong
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is dancing to the music of his critics. Prior to Thursday night's kickoff between the Broncos and Chiefs, Jeudy was spotted somewhat goofily dancing behind NFL analysts Mike Garafolo and Steve Smith Sr.
Garafolo turned back a few times to look at Jeudy, as if he couldn't believe what he was seeing. Smith just kept on talking to the camera.
Turns out, Smith and Jeudy had a huge argument before the game. Smith had attempted to apologize to Jeudy for comments he made about him on his podcast earlier. Specifically, Smith had called Jeudy a "JAG", or "just a guy", NFL lingo for a very average player.
However, Jeudy refused to accept his apology. According to Smith, Jeudy responded to the apology by saying, "I don't mess with you" along with a curse word.
Smith took to national television to air his grievances about Jeudy, and it seemed like Jeudy heard what he was saying about him. During Smith's next segment, Jeudy was bopping up and down directly behind Smith and Garafolo doing some kind of energetic pre-game dance, perhaps trying to sabotage the whole broadcast.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is living rent-free in Steve Smith's head
What exactly did Smith say about Jeudy that was so insulting? He said all of the following on live television.
Standing next to a bewildered Garafolo, Smith said of Jeudy, "I hope today you actually show up in a way you haven't shown up in the last couple years since they drafted you."
Smith, continued, "So if you ever got a problem with "Agent 89,' I'm sorry for saying you're an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from]. And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He's a tier three."
The ongoing trade rumors surrounding Jeudy are no surprise given the Broncos' current standings. Smith absolutely raking Jeudy over hot coals on-air is, however, an unforeseen shock.
It would have been funnier to see Jeudy do high knees behind Smith. In any case, this feud is one worth keeping an eye on after the Chiefs presumably blow out the Broncos on Thursday night.