Former Chicago Bears star safety would fit surprisingly well on Packers defense
Eddie Jackson will be looking for a new home in 2024, but could it be as simple for him just to go further north?
By Jack Posey
The Chicago Bears released safety Eddie Jackson on Thursday. Releasing Jackson will allow them to escape the $14 million that he is owed in 2024.
Chicago will look for a new running mate for Jaquan Brisker. Now, in the back half of his career and the first time for him, Jackson will search for a new team to play for. But could it be as simple as joining the Bears' NFC North rival?
The Packers will be shopping for a safety this offseason. Jonathan Owens, Darnell Savage, and Rudy Ford are all slated to hit free agency, leaving the position in the hands of rookies Anthony Johnson and Tyler Coyle.
It would make sense for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to want to bring in an experienced veteran like Jackson. The Packers have a history of taking talent at safety from the Bears when they signed veteran Adrian Amos from the Bears back in 2019. Amos was a bright spot in the Packers' secondary for four years. Is Eddie Jackson the right guy for the Packers?
Eddie Jackson fits Jeff Hafley's needs but only on a prove-it deal
Usually, when fans get notified of someone significant getting released, they quickly say, “That guy can help our team!” But you need to look at the facts. Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler, has a history of injuries, his stats have declined every year, and he has just turned 30. Jackson has shown that, at times, he can be afraid of being physical and has declined athletically.
“He’s just a name,” an unnamed personnel executive told Packers Central.
“He'd fit in with any team as a deep safety sort,” Packers Centraol quoted Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest by contrast. “He played in the Cover-2 style the last two years but the first five years he was in a 3-4 base defense that played a lot of Cover-3 as well as Cover-2. The thing is, he isn’t the best tackler in the world.”
The good news for Jackson is Hafley called a lot of looks with one high safety at Boston College. This means he is probably looking for a guy who can be a reliable player who can play that role. Another positive for Jackson is that he has the best track record for being that guy in this year's safety market.
The Packers would benefit the most from signing Jackson to a one-year, prove-it deal. This deal can help light a fire that has been put out recently in Jackson, and if not, the Packers can let him walk in 2025.