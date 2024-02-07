Packers trade Joe Barry for massive upgrade to coaching staff
Joe Barry's hiring by the Miami Dolphins allowed the Green Bay Packers to swoop in and take one of their coaches.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers, after exceeding expectations by making it to the Divisional Round and narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers, made a change to their coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry was let go, opening up the door for the Packers to make the shocking decision to hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to replace him. It was a stunning move, and it inadvertently led to a trade. Well, not really.
After the Miami Dolphins hired former Baltimore Ravens defensive line and assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator. Barry is also heading to South Beach, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that he will be the new linebackers coach and pass game coordinator for the Dolphins.
With Barry taking over as linebackers coach, that left Anthony Campanile without a spot on the Dolphins coaching staff. Well, le'ts just say he found a new home rather quickly.
Merely a few hours after the Barry news, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Campanile is expected to be the new linebackers coach for the Packers. Campanile will help Hafley transition the defense to a 4-3.
Joe Barry's arrival in Miami inadvertently leads to Anthony Campanile joining the Packers
Campanile has become quite the name to follow in the coaching carousel. The New York Giants, who needed a new defensive coordinator after the departure of Wink Martindale, interviewed Campanile for the opening. But on Monday, the Giants gave the job to former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The Dolphins also interviewed Campanile for their defensive coordinator opening after the departure of Vic Fangio, but opted to hire Weaver.
Besides the Giants and Packers, Silverstein notes that the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to bring Campanile in to be their new linebackers coach. But now, he joins the Packers to help improve the defense.
Campanile was responsible for working alongside Miami's linebackers, notably headlined by Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Chubb recorded 73 combined tackles (45 solo, 28 assisted), 22 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, and a league-high six forced fumbles in 16 games. As for Phillips, he recorded 43 total tackles (28 solo, 15 assisted), 11 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks, two passes defended, and one interception in 15 games played.
This past season with Barry leading the defense, the Packers allowed an average of 335.1 offensive yards (16th-most in the NFL) and 20.6 points (10th-fewest in NFL) per game.
The hope for the Packers is that the defense will see some improvement, especially as they have their eyes set on competing with the rival Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown, and to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season.