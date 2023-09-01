3 reasons Garrett Wilson could become a top-5 WR in 2023
Headed into the 2023 NFL season, no team has higher hopes than the New York Jets. One player who knows he has an opportunity to do something special is 23-year-old wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
By James Nolan
2. Garrett Wilson racks up yards
Only 13 players in NFL history racked up over 1,100 yards in their rookie season, and Wilson is on that list. Some names that are also on that list are Justin Jefferson, Randy Moss, Michael Thomas, and tons of other elite receivers. In 2022 the Jets receiver was 15th in receiving yards, with 1,103.
Wilson is quick on his feet, making it easy for QB's to find him. After he catches that pass, though, it doesn't stop there. During his first season in the NFL the 23-year-old was top 20 in yards after catch for receivers, with a total of 384.
His ability to fight off defenders quickly is unquestioned. In fact, Seattle Seahwks WR Tyler Lockett likes to study Wilson's tape, because he is fond of how elusive the young receiver is.
Breaking 1,000 yards for any receiver is hard enough. Wilson did it in his first season with the worst quarterback play in the league. Now with Rodgers throwing him the football, you can only imagine the amount of yards he could rack up in 2023.
If seems like the 4x MVP loves what he sees so far from the former Buckeye. And we all know that when Rodgers has a go-to guy, he will use him. The former Green Bay Packer only throws the ball your way if he trust you, and right now they're both on board.