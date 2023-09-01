3 reasons Garrett Wilson could become a top-5 WR in 2023
Headed into the 2023 NFL season, no team has higher hopes than the New York Jets. One player who knows he has an opportunity to do something special is 23-year-old wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
By James Nolan
Just last season he was awarded the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Aaron Rodgers has an elite weapon on his hands, as Wilson tallied up over 1,103 receiving yards with three quarterbacks who aren't even starting this season.
His talent is unquestioned and it seems as if the young receiver is locked in for 2023. The new QB in town actually compared Wilson to All-Pro WR Davante Adams. That's some high praise from the 4X-MVP.
New York saw something in the Ohio State Product, which is why they used they selected him at 10th overall. Wilson has excellent footwork and speed, his pass-catching ability is elite, and he is an unselfish budding star.
Headed into his second season, many NFL fans are expecting big things. We are seeing receivers burst onto the scene at very young ages in today's NFL. Especially with an all-time great under center, Wilson might be able to assert himself as a top-5 WR this season.
3. Garrett Wilson has elite hands
In his rookie season the former Ohio State receiver had a drop rate of just 2.4%, which was good for 12th in the NFL. Keep in mind, his QB's were Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White. Now he has a QB who won two MVP's in the last three seasons.
The expectations are high for the 23-year-old. Jets fans are already going wild about the Rodgers and Wilson connection. If the two can continue to build chemistry, then the numbers will pile up for the second year receiver.
Now we all know his 2022 QB's weren't great. He only snagged four touchdowns, but the Jets offense only had 29 total touchdowns...
Going into this season, many would probably bet on him reaching the endzone more than he did in his rookie season. However, the Jets receiver did lead his rookie class in receptions last season. He caught a total of 83 passes in 2022, and the second most was Chris Olave with 72.
Wilson has all the talent in the world to become a top 5 receiver, but his hands are certainly his best and most important attribute. With Super Bowl expectations, having an elite pass catcher is a must. Their is no denying that the Jets have one on their hands.